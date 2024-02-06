CRICKET

Happy Birthday Luke Jongwe: 7 facts about the Zimbabwe star

Image credits: Instagram

Birth

Luke Jongwe was born on February 27, 1995, in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Role in Cricket

He is an all-rounder, contributing as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman.

International Debut

Jongwe made his debut for the Zimbabwe national cricket team in October 2014, playing against Afghanistan in an ODI.

T20 International Debut

His T20 International debut came in September 2016 against Pakistan.

Domestic Cricket

Jongwe has played for domestic teams in Zimbabwe, including the Mountaineers in domestic competitions.

Injury Comeback

He faced a setback due to injury but made a successful comeback, showcasing his resilience and determination.

ODI Performances

Jongwe has had notable performances in One Day Internationals, contributing with both bat and ball for Zimbabwe.

