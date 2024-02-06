Happy Birthday Luke Jongwe: 7 facts about the Zimbabwe star

CRICKET
Luke Jongwe was born on February 27, 1995, in Harare, Zimbabwe.
He is an all-rounder, contributing as a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman.
Jongwe made his debut for the Zimbabwe national cricket team in October 2014, playing against Afghanistan in an ODI.
His T20 International debut came in September 2016 against Pakistan.
Jongwe has played for domestic teams in Zimbabwe, including the Mountaineers in domestic competitions.
He faced a setback due to injury but made a successful comeback, showcasing his resilience and determination.
Jongwe has had notable performances in One Day Internationals, contributing with both bat and ball for Zimbabwe.