Happy Birthday Alessandro Schopf: 10 facts about the Austrian star

Birth

Alessandro Schöpf was born on February 7, 1994, in Umhausen, Austria.

Position

He primarily plays as a midfielder or winger.

Club Career

Schöpf has played for various clubs, including Bayern Munich II, 1. FC Nürnberg, and FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

International Debut

He made his debut for the Austrian national team in 2015.

Versatility

Schöpf is known for his versatility, being capable of playing in multiple positions in the midfield.

Youth Career

He progressed through the youth ranks of SV Längenfeld and FC Bayern Munich.

Transfer to Schalke 04

Schöpf joined FC Schalke 04 in January 2016 and became a key player for the club.

Injuries

Like many athletes, Schöpf has faced injury challenges during his career.

Austrian Bundesliga

Before joining Schalke, he had successful stints in the Austrian Bundesliga with FC Nürnberg.

National Team Contributions

Schöpf has been a consistent presence in the Austrian national team, contributing to their midfield dynamics.

