Happy Birthday Alessandro Schopf: 10 facts about the Austrian star

Alessandro Schöpf was born on February 7, 1994, in Umhausen, Austria.
He primarily plays as a midfielder or winger.
Schöpf has played for various clubs, including Bayern Munich II, 1. FC Nürnberg, and FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.
He made his debut for the Austrian national team in 2015.
Schöpf is known for his versatility, being capable of playing in multiple positions in the midfield.
He progressed through the youth ranks of SV Längenfeld and FC Bayern Munich.
Schöpf joined FC Schalke 04 in January 2016 and became a key player for the club.
Like many athletes, Schöpf has faced injury challenges during his career.
Before joining Schalke, he had successful stints in the Austrian Bundesliga with FC Nürnberg.
Schöpf has been a consistent presence in the Austrian national team, contributing to their midfield dynamics.