Happy Birthday David Villa: Top 10 performances by the Spanish legend

UEFA Champions League Final 2011

Villa played a crucial role for Barcelona, scoring in the final against Manchester United, helping his team secure the Champions League title.

Career Total Goals

Villa's overall goal-scoring record throughout his career is impressive, making him one of the highest-scoring Spanish players in history.

Barcelona's Historic Treble (2008-09)

Villa was an integral part of Barcelona's squad that won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Champions League in the 2008-09 season.

Euro 2008

Villa played a key role in Spain's triumph at Euro 2008, finishing as the tournament's top scorer and earning the Golden Boot.

100th International Cap

Villa earned his 100th cap for the Spanish national team in 2013, marking a significant milestone in his international career.

Copa del Rey Final 2007

While playing for Valencia, Villa scored twice in the Copa del Rey final against Getafe, helping his team secure a 3-1 victory.

Atletico Madrid Spell

Villa had a successful stint with Atletico Madrid, contributing to the team's La Liga triumph in the 2013-14 season.

New York City FC Debut (2015)

Villa joined MLS side New York City FC and made a memorable debut, scoring the team's first-ever goal in a match against the New England Revolution.

World Cup 2010

Villa was the top scorer of the tournament, leading Spain to their first-ever World Cup victory. He scored vital goals, including one against Paraguay in the quarter-finals.

La Liga Top Scorer 2008-09

Villa finished as the top scorer in La Liga while playing for Valencia, showcasing his goal-scoring prowess.

