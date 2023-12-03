CRICKET

Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Top 10 records held by the cricket legend

Highest Run-Scorer in Women's ODI

Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). She achieved this milestone during her illustrious career.

Record-breaking Debut

In her debut Test match against England, Mithali scored an impressive 214 runs, setting a world record for the highest individual score in women's Test cricket at that time.

World Record for Most Consecutive Fifties

Mithali created a world record by scoring seven consecutive fifties in ODIs in 2017, underlining her consistency and skill.

Consistent Batting Record

Mithali is known for her consistent performances with the bat. She has several centuries and fifties in ODIs, showcasing her ability to anchor the innings.

Longevity in International Cricket

Mithali's longevity in international cricket is remarkable. Her ability to maintain a high level of performance over an extended period has contributed to her legendary status.

Inspirational Figure

Mithali Raj has been an inspiration for aspiring cricketers, especially young girls in India, breaking stereotypes, she helped women's cricket to gain recognition and respect.

Captaincy Achievements

Mithali Raj has led the Indian women's cricket team with distinction. Under her captaincy, India reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017.

Consistent Leadership

Mithali has been a consistent and calm leader for the Indian team. Her leadership qualities have played a crucial role in the team's success.

Awards and Recognition

Mithali Raj has received numerous awards and honors for her contributions to cricket, including the prestigious Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award.

First Indian to Score 2000 Runs in T20Is

Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer to surpass 2000 runs in T20 Internationals, showcasing her adaptability across formats.

