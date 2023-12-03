Happy Birthday Mithali Raj: Top 10 records held by the cricket legend

CRICKET
Mithali Raj is the highest run-scorer in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). She achieved this milestone during her illustrious career.
In her debut Test match against England, Mithali scored an impressive 214 runs, setting a world record for the highest individual score in women's Test cricket at that time.
Mithali created a world record by scoring seven consecutive fifties in ODIs in 2017, underlining her consistency and skill.
Mithali is known for her consistent performances with the bat. She has several centuries and fifties in ODIs, showcasing her ability to anchor the innings.
Mithali's longevity in international cricket is remarkable. Her ability to maintain a high level of performance over an extended period has contributed to her legendary status.
Mithali Raj has been an inspiration for aspiring cricketers, especially young girls in India, breaking stereotypes, she helped women's cricket to gain recognition and respect.
Mithali Raj has led the Indian women's cricket team with distinction. Under her captaincy, India reached the final of the ICC Women's World Cup in 2017.
Mithali has been a consistent and calm leader for the Indian team. Her leadership qualities have played a crucial role in the team's success.
Mithali Raj has received numerous awards and honors for her contributions to cricket, including the prestigious Padma Shri and the Arjuna Award.
Mithali Raj became the first Indian woman cricketer to surpass 2000 runs in T20 Internationals, showcasing her adaptability across formats.