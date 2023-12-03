CRICKET

Happy Birthday Mark Boucher: Top 10 knocks by the legendary keeper

Image credits: Getty

Debut Century

Mark Boucher made an impressive start to his Test career by scoring a century on debut against Pakistan in 1997.

Image credits: Getty

Most Dismissals by a Wicketkeeper in Tests

Boucher held the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket before it was surpassed.

Image credits: Getty

Fastest Century by a Wicketkeeper

Boucher holds the record for the fastest century by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket, scoring a hundred in 44 balls against Zimbabwe in 2005.

Image credits: Getty

Crucial Partnership with Klusener

Boucher played a crucial role in a partnership with Lance Klusener during the famous Test against Australia in 2001 at Adelaide.

Image credits: Getty

Role in Series Wins

Boucher played key roles in various Test series wins for South Africa, contributing with both bat and gloves.

Image credits: Getty

ODI Century Against Kenya

Boucher's aggressive batting style was on display in the 2002 ODI against Kenya, where he scored a century.

Image credits: Getty

2007 World Cup Performance

During the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, Boucher played vital innings, helping South Africa reach the semi-finals.

Image credits: Getty

Double Century Against Zimbabwe

In 1999, Boucher scored a double century against Zimbabwe, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly with the bat.

Image credits: Getty

2003 ICC Cricket World Cup Final

Although South Africa lost in the 2003 World Cup final against Australia, Boucher's performance throughout the tournament was noteworthy.

Image credits: Getty

Adapting to Different Formats

Boucher was known for seamlessly transitioning between formats, contributing consistently in both Test and ODI cricket.

Image credits: Getty
