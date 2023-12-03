Happy Birthday Mark Boucher: Top 10 knocks by the legendary keeper

CRICKET
Mark Boucher made an impressive start to his Test career by scoring a century on debut against Pakistan in 1997.
Boucher held the record for the most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket before it was surpassed.
Boucher holds the record for the fastest century by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket, scoring a hundred in 44 balls against Zimbabwe in 2005.
Boucher played a crucial role in a partnership with Lance Klusener during the famous Test against Australia in 2001 at Adelaide.
Boucher played key roles in various Test series wins for South Africa, contributing with both bat and gloves.
Boucher's aggressive batting style was on display in the 2002 ODI against Kenya, where he scored a century.
During the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup, Boucher played vital innings, helping South Africa reach the semi-finals.
In 1999, Boucher scored a double century against Zimbabwe, showcasing his ability to contribute significantly with the bat.
Although South Africa lost in the 2003 World Cup final against Australia, Boucher's performance throughout the tournament was noteworthy.
Boucher was known for seamlessly transitioning between formats, contributing consistently in both Test and ODI cricket.