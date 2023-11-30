Happy Birthday Yastika Bhatia: Journey of the Indian wicket-keeper

CRICKET
Introduced to cricket at a young age, Bhatia's journey began in 2008 at the Youth Service Centre (YSC) in Baroda.
When first assessed by Santosh Chaugule at YSC, the eight-year-old Bhatia left a positive first impression, setting the stage for her cricketing journey.
Yastika Bhatia made a remarkable debut for the Indian cricket team in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, showcasing her batting prowess in the first ODI against Australia.
With a vacancy in the middle-order, Bhatia, a left-handed batter, seized the opportunity and displayed her skills at No.3, contributing significantly to the team's performance.
Partnership with Mithali Raj: Teaming up with captain Mithali Raj, Bhatia formed a crucial partnership, showcasing her ability to thrive under pressure and contribute to the team's success.
In the third ODI against Australia, Bhatia displayed her consistency, forging a crucial 101-run partnership with Shafali Verma and playing a pivotal role in India's record chase.
Known for her elegant shot timing, Bhatia demonstrated her batting finesse by expertly placing shots down the ground and using her wrists effectively.
Faced with the challenges of Australia pace bowling, Bhatia exhibited her composure and brilliant technique, making a memorable impact on the tour.