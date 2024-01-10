Sports

Swiatek to Sabalenka: Five players to watch in Australian Open 2024

Iga Swiatek

Swiatek enters the Australian Open as a top contender, having recently reclaimed the world number one ranking after a remarkable 37-match winning streak in 2022.

Aryna Sabalenka

The 2023 Australian Open champion, exhibits consistency and strength, reaching the semi-finals at all four Grand Slam events last year.

Elena Rybakina

The Russian-born Kazakh player, eyes redemption at the Australian Open after losing to Sabalenka in the final last year.

Naomi Osaka

Two-time Australian Open champion, returns to the Grand Slam after a hiatus due to mental health concerns.

Emma Raducanu

The 2021 US Open winner, faces a challenging comeback at the Australian Open. Despite her drop in rankings and recent injuries, she is one of the favourites to win this tournament.

