Happy Birthday Phil Neville: Top 7 quotes by the former England player

Sports
"Every manager will tell you that you want to win your home games and draw away, and that's something I've always believed in."
"I think being a leader is one of the most difficult things you can do. You're responsible for your team's performances."
"I've been fortunate in my career that I've worked under some great managers."
"I've always been someone who's tried to be a good professional, a good person, and a good footballer."
"You learn a lot from losing - you learn about your players, you learn about yourself, you learn about the mentality of the group."
"I think as a coach, you have to develop relationships. It's not just about being a good coach; you have to be a good person as well."
"The experiences I've had in my career have shaped me as a person and as a coach."