Sports

Happy Birthday Phil Neville: Top 7 quotes by the former England player

Image credits: Instagram

Winning Formula

"Every manager will tell you that you want to win your home games and draw away, and that's something I've always believed in."

Image credits: Instagram

Leading by Example

"I think being a leader is one of the most difficult things you can do. You're responsible for your team's performances."

Image credits: Instagram

Fortunate

"I've been fortunate in my career that I've worked under some great managers."

Image credits: Instagram

Balancing Act

"I've always been someone who's tried to be a good professional, a good person, and a good footballer."

Image credits: Instagram

Insights on Adversity

"You learn a lot from losing - you learn about your players, you learn about yourself, you learn about the mentality of the group."

Image credits: Instagram

Importance of Relationships

"I think as a coach, you have to develop relationships. It's not just about being a good coach; you have to be a good person as well."

Image credits: Instagram

Shaping Character

"The experiences I've had in my career have shaped me as a person and as a coach."

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One