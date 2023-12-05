Happy Birthday Anthony Martial: Top 10 performances by the French star

Sports
Debut Goal vs Liverpool - Martial made an immediate impact by scoring a memorable goal on his debut against Liverpool.
FA Cup Final Winner vs. Crystal Palace - Martial scored the decisive goal in extra time, securing the FA Cup for Manchester United.
Brace against Southampton - Martial's two goals secured a 2-0 victory for Manchester United.
Hat-trick against Sheffield United. In the post-lockdown period, Martial scored a hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed Sheffield United 3-0.
Solo Goal vs Everton - Martial showcased his skill with a brilliant solo goal against Everton.
Winner against Tottenham Hotspur. Martial scored the only goal of the game against Spurs, securing a crucial victory.
Double against Chelsea Martial scored twice in a 2-0 win against Chelsea.
Crucial Goal against Paris Saint-Germain. Martial's goal helped Manchester United complete a stunning comeback against PSG.
Europa League Brace vs FC Midtjylland - Martial's two goals played a key role in Manchester United's victory.
Martial's goal secured a 1-0 win against Burnley.