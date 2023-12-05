Sports

Happy Birthday Anthony Martial: Top 10 performances by the French star

Image credits: Getty

Premier League, September 12, 2015

Debut Goal vs Liverpool - Martial made an immediate impact by scoring a memorable goal on his debut against Liverpool.

Image credits: Getty

FA Cup, May 21, 2016

FA Cup Final Winner vs. Crystal Palace - Martial scored the decisive goal in extra time, securing the FA Cup for Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty

Premier League, September 23, 2017

Brace against Southampton - Martial's two goals secured a 2-0 victory for Manchester United.

Image credits: Getty

Premier League, June 24, 2020

Hat-trick against Sheffield United. In the post-lockdown period, Martial scored a hat-trick as Manchester United thrashed Sheffield United 3-0.

Image credits: Getty

Premier League, December 15, 2019

Solo Goal vs Everton - Martial showcased his skill with a brilliant solo goal against Everton.

Image credits: Getty

Premier League, March 15, 2015

Winner against Tottenham Hotspur. Martial scored the only goal of the game against Spurs, securing a crucial victory.

Image credits: Getty

Premier League, February 17, 2019

Double against Chelsea Martial scored twice in a 2-0 win against Chelsea.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Champions League, March 6, 2019

Crucial Goal against Paris Saint-Germain. Martial's goal helped Manchester United complete a stunning comeback against PSG.

Image credits: Getty

UEFA Europa League, February 25, 2016

Europa League Brace vs FC Midtjylland - Martial's two goals played a key role in Manchester United's victory.

Image credits: Getty

Winning Goal against Burnley (Premier League, January 22, 2019)

Martial's goal secured a 1-0 win against Burnley.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One