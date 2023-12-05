CRICKET

Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi

Image credits: Getty

On his bowling philosophy

"I believe in consistency and accuracy. If you can put the ball in the right areas consistently, you create opportunities."

Image credits: Getty

On staying calm under pressure

"I always try to keep things simple. I focus on my preparation and the process. I don't think about the end result too much."

Image credits: Getty

About the influence of senior players

"Sharing the dressing room with senior players is a great learning experience. They share their knowledge, and it helps the younger players immensely."

Image credits: Getty

On his unorthodox bowling action

"I've not really thought about my action. It's always about how I can contribute to the team. I always back myself and am ready to do whatever the team requires."

Image credits: Getty

About handling pressure situations

"I enjoy the challenge of bowling in tough situations. It's important to stay calm and execute your skills under pressure."

Image credits: Getty

About learning from experiences

"Every game teaches you something. It's important to learn from your experiences and keep improving."

Image credits: Getty

On his early days in cricket

"My journey has been a roller coaster, but I've enjoyed every bit of it. The initial struggles have made me the person I am today."

Image credits: Getty
