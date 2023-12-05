Happy Birthday Jasprit Bumrah: Top 7 quotes by the Jassi

CRICKET
"I believe in consistency and accuracy. If you can put the ball in the right areas consistently, you create opportunities."
"I always try to keep things simple. I focus on my preparation and the process. I don't think about the end result too much."
"Sharing the dressing room with senior players is a great learning experience. They share their knowledge, and it helps the younger players immensely."
"I've not really thought about my action. It's always about how I can contribute to the team. I always back myself and am ready to do whatever the team requires."
"I enjoy the challenge of bowling in tough situations. It's important to stay calm and execute your skills under pressure."
"Every game teaches you something. It's important to learn from your experiences and keep improving."
"My journey has been a roller coaster, but I've enjoyed every bit of it. The initial struggles have made me the person I am today."