CRICKET
"I think my greatest moment in cricket came in the 2005 Ashes series. It was a special feeling to be a part of such a closely contested series.
"Cricket is a game that owes much of its unique appeal to the fact that it should be played not only within its Laws but also within the Spirit of the Game."
"I never played for records. I always played to win and give my best for the team. The records just followed."
"I was never the most talented, but I was always the most determined."
"In cricket, you have ups and downs. You need to deal with both success and failure, and it's important to keep moving forward."
"Sports has taught me about life. The ups and downs, the wins and losses – they all contribute to the person you become."
"You get to represent your country and wear the England badge; there's nothing better than that. It's an honor and a privilege."
"The Ashes series is the pinnacle for an English cricketer. The history, the rivalry – it's what you dream of as a kid."
"The camaraderie in the dressing room is what makes cricket special. The bonds you form with your teammates are lifelong."
"Winning the 2005 Ashes series was not just a cricketing achievement; it was a cultural phenomenon. It brought people together and created memories that will last a lifetime."