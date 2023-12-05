CRICKET

Happy Birthday Ravindra Jadeja: Top 10 memorable performances by Jaddu

3/44 and 86 Runs (ODI vs West Indies, June 2013)

In a Champions Trophy match, Jadeja played a crucial role with both bat and ball.

33 Runs and 1/40 (T20I vs England, January 2017)

In a T20I match in Kanpur, Jadeja's all-round performance contributed to India's victory.

Score of 68 and 57, and 3 Wickets (Test vs England, August 2014)

In the fifth Test at The Oval, Jadeja contributed significantly with both bat and ball.

5/30 and 87 Runs (Test vs England, November 2016)

Jadeja's all-round performance played a crucial role in India's win in the third Test in Mohali.

7/48 and 51 Runs (Test vs England, December 2016)

Another stellar all-round performance by Jadeja in the fourth Test in Mumbai.

5/124 and 31 Runs (Test vs Australia, December 2014)

Jadeja's five-wicket haul and crucial runs in the Adelaide Test were crucial for India.

4/87 and 58 Runs (Test vs West Indies, October 2018)

Jadeja's impactful all-round performance in the first Test in Rajkot.

70 Runs and 4 Wickets (Test vs Australia, March 2017)

Jadeja's crucial contributions in both innings helped India win the third Test in Ranchi.

6/63 and 30 Runs (Test vs South Africa, January 2018)

Jadeja's six-wicket haul and an unbeaten 30 with the bat were highlights of the second Test in Centurion.

4/79 and 44 Runs (Test vs Australia, December 2018)

In the first Test in Adelaide, Jadeja showcased his all-round skills with both bat and ball.

