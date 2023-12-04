CRICKET

Happy Birthday Shikhar Dhawan: 10 quotes by the Indian opener

Crafting Masterpieces

"Batting is an art; every innings is a masterpiece waiting to be painted."

Celebration

"Smile on the face, ball to the boundary – that’s my kind of celebration."

Tackling Challenges On and Off the Field

"Facing a challenging delivery is like facing challenges in life – you tackle them head-on."

Boundary Grooves

"Cricket is a dance, and I just love grooving to the rhythm of boundaries."

Confidence

"In the game of uncertainties, confidence is my strongest shot."

Tale of Determination

"Every century tells a story of determination, focus, and a bit of flair."

Between the Overs Magic

"Capturing the moments between the overs – that’s where the real magic happens."

Finding the Gaps

"In cricket and life, finding the gaps is crucial – on the field and beyond."

Letting His Bat Do the Talking

"Runs on the scoreboard speak louder than words in the middle."

Cricket Wisdom

"Team spirit is the driving force; individual milestones are just the pit stops."

