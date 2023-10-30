Marcus Rashford turns 25: 10 quotes by the Manchester United star

Sports
"We're all human, we all make mistakes, but don't let your mistakes define who you are as a person."
"If we all act and do a little bit, the world can be a better place."
"I think the best feeling in the world is helping people. Once you do that, it's a feeling you can't really replace."
"No child should have to go to bed hungry. The thought should never cross your mind."
"Football's just a game; people's lives are far more important. If we get more opportunity to spread love and help each other, then it's fantastic."
"The only way to build trust with people is to be consistently good with them."
"It's important to give back and use your platform for good."
"I'm just trying to make a positive change for the next generation. They're the ones that are going to be leading the country, so we need to make it a better place for them."
"Change is important, but it doesn't happen overnight. It's a step-by-step process."
"Success is a combination of a lot of things, but for me, above all, it's just being able to help people."