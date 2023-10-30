Sports

Marcus Rashford turns 25: 10 quotes by the Manchester United star

Embracing Human Imperfections

"We're all human, we all make mistakes, but don't let your mistakes define who you are as a person."

Call to Action for a Better World

"If we all act and do a little bit, the world can be a better place."

The Joy of Helping People

"I think the best feeling in the world is helping people. Once you do that, it's a feeling you can't really replace."

Passionate Stand

"No child should have to go to bed hungry. The thought should never cross your mind."

Football is a Game, Humanity is the Goal

"Football's just a game; people's lives are far more important. If we get more opportunity to spread love and help each other, then it's fantastic."

Building Trust Through Consistency

"The only way to build trust with people is to be consistently good with them."

Using Fame for Good

"It's important to give back and use your platform for good."

Empowering the Next Generation

"I'm just trying to make a positive change for the next generation. They're the ones that are going to be leading the country, so we need to make it a better place for them."

Step-by-Step Approach

"Change is important, but it doesn't happen overnight. It's a step-by-step process."

Success Defined by Impact

"Success is a combination of a lot of things, but for me, above all, it's just being able to help people."

