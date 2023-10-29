Dimitri Mascarenhas turns 46: 7 quotes by the England all-rounder

CRICKET
"You have to remember why you started playing this game - it's because you love it. When things are tough, you've got to remind yourself of that."
"Cricket is a great leveller. It has a way of bringing you back to earth when you're flying high."
"The key to success in cricket is hard work, perseverance, and the ability to adapt to different conditions."
"Cricket is a team sport, and individual success is just a byproduct of team performance."
"In cricket, you have to stay patient and focused. Success doesn't come overnight; it's the result of consistent effort."
"When you're out there on the field, you have to believe in yourself and your abilities. Confidence is a game-changer."
"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life. It teaches you about resilience, teamwork, and the importance of sportsmanship."