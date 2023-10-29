CRICKET

Dimitri Mascarenhas turns 46: 7 quotes by the England all-rounder

Image credits: Getty

The Love for Cricket

"You have to remember why you started playing this game - it's because you love it. When things are tough, you've got to remind yourself of that."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket's Humbling Nature

"Cricket is a great leveller. It has a way of bringing you back to earth when you're flying high."

Image credits: Getty

Key to Cricket Success

"The key to success in cricket is hard work, perseverance, and the ability to adapt to different conditions."

Image credits: Getty

Teamwork in Cricket

"Cricket is a team sport, and individual success is just a byproduct of team performance."

Image credits: Getty

Patience and Persistence

"In cricket, you have to stay patient and focused. Success doesn't come overnight; it's the result of consistent effort."

Image credits: Getty

Mascarenhas' Secret

"When you're out there on the field, you have to believe in yourself and your abilities. Confidence is a game-changer."

Image credits: Getty

Cricket's Life Lessons

"Cricket is not just a sport; it's a way of life. It teaches you about resilience, teamwork, and the importance of sportsmanship."

Image credits: Getty
