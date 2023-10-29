Sports

Happy Birthday Devin Booker: Top 7 performances by the Basketball star

2021 NBA Finals Game 6 (vs Milwaukee Bucks)

Booker scored 40 points, displaying his scoring prowess on the biggest stage, even though the Suns ultimately lost the game and the series.

2021 Western Conference Finals Game 6 (vs Los Angeles Clippers)

Booker had a 22-point triple-double, helping secure the Suns' trip to the NBA Finals.

2021 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 6 (vs Los Angeles Lakers)

Booker notched 47 points, leading the Suns to eliminate the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.

2021 NBA Playoffs Second Round Game 6 (vs Denver Nuggets)

Booker scored 34 points in a closeout game, helping the Suns advance to the Western Conference Finals.

2020 Regular Season (vs Los Angeles Clippers)

Booker hit a game-winner over Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, scoring 35 points in a thrilling victory.

2017 Regular Season (vs Boston Celtics):

In only his second season, Booker scored 70 points, joining an elite group of players to achieve this feat in a single game.
 

