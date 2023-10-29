Happy Birthday Devin Booker: Top 7 performances by the Basketball star

Sports
Booker scored 40 points, displaying his scoring prowess on the biggest stage, even though the Suns ultimately lost the game and the series.
Booker had a 22-point triple-double, helping secure the Suns' trip to the NBA Finals.
Booker notched 47 points, leading the Suns to eliminate the defending champions, the Los Angeles Lakers.
Booker had a memorable 70-point game, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to achieve this milestone.
Booker scored 34 points in a closeout game, helping the Suns advance to the Western Conference Finals.
Booker hit a game-winner over Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, scoring 35 points in a thrilling victory.
