Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: 10 inspirational quotes by 'King Kohli'

Self-Belief and Hard Work

"Self-belief and hard work will always earn you success."

Consistency

"The only way to be successful in cricket is to be consistent, and the only way to be consistent is to work hard."

A Mindset for Greatness

"I love playing under pressure. In fact, if there's no pressure, then I'm not in the perfect state of mind."

Self Belief

"Your strength is your own belief."

Striving for Continuous Improvement

"It's not about being the best; it's about being better than you were yesterday."

Always Up for a Challenge

"I never back down from a challenge. It's a matter of pride for me."

Source of Everything

"Cricket has given me everything I have. It's the reason why I stand here today."

Embracing Criticism for Growth

"I take the criticism positively, and that's what has helped me grow as a cricketer and as a person."

Master of Circumstances

"You can either be the victim of your circumstances or the master of them. The choice is yours."

A Winning Attitude

"Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it's the courage to continue that counts."

