Happy Birthday Brad Hogg: Top 10 inspirational quotes by the Chinaman

On Spin Bowling

"Spin bowling is like red wine. It gets better with age."

On Tough Situations

"Pressure is something you feel when you don't know what you're doing."

On Learning

"Cricket is a game where you never stop learning. If you are not open to learning, you will stagnate."

On Mental Toughness

"Mental toughness is doing the right thing for the team when it's not the best thing for you."

On Fitness

"Fitness is not just about running and lifting weights; it's about mental fitness, understanding your game, and being smart on the field."

On Variations in Bowling

"Variations are a spinner's best friend. Keep evolving and keep surprising the batsmen."

On Team Dynamics

"Cricket is a team sport, and individual brilliance should always complement the team effort."

On Pressure Situations

"In pressure situations, back your skills and stay calm. Panic leads to poor decisions."

On Consistency

"Consistency is the hallmark of a great player. It's not about one good day; it's about performing day in and day out."

On the Spirit of Cricket

"Respect your opponents, play hard but fair, and remember that the spirit of cricket is what makes the game great.

