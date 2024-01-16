CRICKET
Haseeb Hameed made an impressive start to his Test career, scoring centuries in both innings against India in his debut series in 2016, becoming the youngest to achieve this feat.
In the same Test series, Hameed displayed exceptional composure and technique, falling just short of a century with a resilient 93 in the second innings at Visakhapatnam.
Playing for Lancashire in a County Championship match, Hameed showcased his domestic prowess by scoring a well-crafted century against Worcestershire.
In challenging subcontinent conditions, Hameed exhibited his adaptability by contributing a vital 75 in England's second innings during the Test match in Chittagong.
Facing a formidable South African bowling attack, Hameed's gritty innings of 85 in Manchester demonstrated his ability to stand firm against quality opposition.
Hameed returned to form in county cricket, scoring an unbeaten 122 against Glamorgan, showcasing his resilience and hunger for big scores.
Playing for Nottinghamshire, Hameed compiled a majestic innings of 156, underlining his class and ability to play long innings in the County Championship.
Making a comeback to the Test side, Hameed played a pivotal role in England's victory against India at Lord's, scoring an unbeaten 126 in the second innings.
In a T20 Blast match, Hameed displayed his versatility by scoring a dynamic century against Sussex, proving his adaptability in the shorter format.