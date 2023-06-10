Sports

Legendary! When Harsha Bhogle met Peter Drury

Image credits: Instagram

Voice of Cricket meets Voice of Football

During the WTC Final between India and Australia in London, cricket's very own Harsha Bhogle met with football's poet Peter Drury.

Image credits: Getty

What transpired when the two legends met

From Ronaldo's return to Man United to Tendulkar's retirement, here's a look at what the two stalwarts chatted about.

Image credits: Instagram

What's common between the two iconic voices

Peter Drury tells Harsha Bhogle, "We're fortunate to sit in the best seat in the house and watch the sport."

Image credits: Instagram

'Fortunate to be a cricket commentator'

Harsha Bhogle tells Peter Drury, "If I was born 20 years later, I wouldn't have got a game. Lucky to get into commentary before major stars."

Image credits: Instagram

Where does Peter Drury get his words from?

Football's poet reveals, "I'm not a big reader. I've been a fan of language. Words have fascinated me always. It's just an instinct."

Image credits: Instagram

What happens on a bad day in the commentary box?

Peter tells Harsha: "Like cricketers & footballers, commentators can be in form or out of form; in rhythm or out of rhythm."

Image credits: Getty

What is Peter Drury's response to being partial?

"The best answer to that is - I am not biased, you are!" says the voice of football to Harsha Bhogle.

Image credits: Instagram

Was Ronaldo's Man United return commentary scripted?

Peter Drury says, "That moment is what I call a set piece. We knew camera would be on Ronaldo. That's like a penalty. PREPARE."

Image credits: Instagram

What about iconic moments like Messi winning World Cup?

"It's dangerous to script. If you prepare words they sound prepared. I scribble keywords during an event," says Peter Dury.

Image credits: Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar is the most beautiful sportsman!

While discussing Tendulkar's retirement moment, Peter tells Harsha, "He's the most beautiful sportsman I've seen playing any sport, anywhere."

Image credits: Instagram

Messi misses, Peter misses, Harsha misses!

Peter tells Harsha that at the end of the day like players, commentators are human & can make mistakes; have to forgive ourselves

Image credits: Instagram

Two commentators, two legends!

Peter tells Harsha, "We are just a soundtrack & moments happen regardless. Lucky we've had front-row seats for sports we love to watch."

Image credits: Twitter
