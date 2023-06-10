Legendary! When Harsha Bhogle met Peter Drury

Sports
During the WTC Final between India and Australia in London, cricket's very own Harsha Bhogle met with football's poet Peter Drury.
From Ronaldo's return to Man United to Tendulkar's retirement, here's a look at what the two stalwarts chatted about.
Peter Drury tells Harsha Bhogle, "We're fortunate to sit in the best seat in the house and watch the sport."
Harsha Bhogle tells Peter Drury, "If I was born 20 years later, I wouldn't have got a game. Lucky to get into commentary before major stars."
Football's poet reveals, "I'm not a big reader. I've been a fan of language. Words have fascinated me always. It's just an instinct."
Peter tells Harsha: "Like cricketers & footballers, commentators can be in form or out of form; in rhythm or out of rhythm."
"The best answer to that is - I am not biased, you are!" says the voice of football to Harsha Bhogle.
Peter Drury says, "That moment is what I call a set piece. We knew camera would be on Ronaldo. That's like a penalty. PREPARE."
"It's dangerous to script. If you prepare words they sound prepared. I scribble keywords during an event," says Peter Dury.
While discussing Tendulkar's retirement moment, Peter tells Harsha, "He's the most beautiful sportsman I've seen playing any sport, anywhere."
Peter tells Harsha that at the end of the day like players, commentators are human & can make mistakes; have to forgive ourselves
Peter tells Harsha, "We are just a soundtrack & moments happen regardless. Lucky we've had front-row seats for sports we love to watch."