Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar: 10 quotes from the 'Rawalpindi Express'

 

 

Art of Fast Bowling

"Fast bowling is an art, not just a show of muscles."

Speed Matters

"In cricket, you need pace, otherwise you are just another guy with a ball."

Speaking his Mind

"I might be controversial, but I say what I feel."

Bowling Approach

"I didn't bowl to get wickets; I bowled to hurt batsmen."

Unleashing the Fire

"When I'm on fire, the ball comes out at 100 miles per hour; when I'm normal, it's 95."

Heart and Attitude

"You can't teach heart, and you can't teach attitude."
 

Fighting Spirit

"I'm not saying I am a fighter, but if I'm left with no choice, I'll become one." 

Unpredictability

"I'd rather be unpredictable than ordinary"

Aggressive Bowling Philosophy

"I never believed in line and length, I believed in speed and aggression."

Timing is Everything

"Rawalpindi Express is never late; it arrives exactly when it means to."

