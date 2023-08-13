Happy Birthday Shoaib Akhtar: 10 quotes from the 'Rawalpindi Express'

CRICKET
"Fast bowling is an art, not just a show of muscles."
"In cricket, you need pace, otherwise you are just another guy with a ball."
"I might be controversial, but I say what I feel."
"I didn't bowl to get wickets; I bowled to hurt batsmen."
"When I'm on fire, the ball comes out at 100 miles per hour; when I'm normal, it's 95."
"You can't teach heart, and you can't teach attitude."
"I'm not saying I am a fighter, but if I'm left with no choice, I'll become one."
"I'd rather be unpredictable than ordinary"
"I never believed in line and length, I believed in speed and aggression."
"Rawalpindi Express is never late; it arrives exactly when it means to."