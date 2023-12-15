Dennis Wise's Top 10 quotes: A masterclass in football wisdom

Sports
"In football, you have ups and downs, but you learn from the mistakes."
"The character and attitude of the players are very important, and I look for that in every player I sign."
"As a manager, you need to be flexible. You can't have a one-size-fits-all approach."
"I believe in hard work, determination, and giving your best on and off the pitch."
"Football is a team sport, and success comes from working together towards a common goal."
"You can't control the outcome of every match, but you can control the effort and commitment you put into it."
"Adversity reveals character. It's during tough times that you see who has the resilience to push through."
"Leadership is about setting an example and inspiring others to bring out their best."
"Every player, regardless of their skill level, has a role in the team's success."
"The love for the game and the desire to win should drive every player, from the academy to the first team."