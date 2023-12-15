Happy Birthday Brandon King: Top 7 facts about this talented cricketer

CRICKET
Brandon King is recognised as one of the emerging talents in West Indies cricket.
He is known for his role as an opening batsman, providing stability and aggressive starts.
Brandon King has participated in various T20 leagues worldwide, showcasing his skills and gaining valuable experience.
He has had notable performances, including record-breaking innings in T20 cricket.
King made his international debut for the West Indies cricket team, marking a significant milestone in his career.
Known for his consistent performances, he has been a reliable contributor with the bat.
Brandon King is recognized for his power-hitting ability, often scoring quick runs.