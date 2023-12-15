Year Ender 2023: Top 10 ODI achievements of Rohit Sharma

CRICKET
Accumulated the most runs from fours and sixes in an innings, amassing an impressive total of 186 runs through boundaries.
Achieved the rare feat of scoring hundreds in consecutive innings on three separate occasions in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
Achieved the highest percentage of runs in a completed innings, contributing 65.34% of the total runs in that specific match.
Scored 5000 runs and made 50 fielding dismissals in ODIs, showcasing both batting prowess and fielding skills.
Holds the record for playing the most matches in an ODI career, totaling an impressive 148 appearances on the field.
Emerged as the highest run-scorer in ODI history, amassing a remarkable total of 10,510 runs throughout his illustrious career.
Set the record for the highest individual score in an ODI innings, achieving a monumental score of 264 runs.
Achieved the most runs in a series with a total of 648 runs, and also recorded the most runs in a calendar year with an impressive tally of 1490 runs.