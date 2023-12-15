Jack Hobbs: A cricket legend's Top 10 facts and achievements

CRICKET
Sir John Berry Hobbs
Jack Hobbs was born on December 16, 1882, in Cambridge, England.
He made his first-class debut for Surrey in 1905.
Hobbs made his Test debut for England against Australia in 1908.
He holds the record for the most runs in a first-class career, amassing over 61,000 runs.
Hobbs played 61 Test matches for England, scoring 5,410 runs at an average of 56.94.
Jack Hobbs was knighted in 1953 for his services to cricket.
He formed a legendary opening partnership with Yorkshire's Herbert Sutcliffe during the 1920s.
Hobbs scored 15 centuries in Test cricket, including a remarkable 197 against Australia at The Oval in 1926.
His career spanned over four decades, and he remains an iconic figure in English cricket, setting numerous records that endure to this day.