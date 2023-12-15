CRICKET

Jack Hobbs: A cricket legend's Top 10 facts and achievements

Full Name

Sir John Berry Hobbs

Birth

Jack Hobbs was born on December 16, 1882, in Cambridge, England.

Cricket Debut

He made his first-class debut for Surrey in 1905.

Test Debut

Hobbs made his Test debut for England against Australia in 1908.

Batting Records

He holds the record for the most runs in a first-class career, amassing over 61,000 runs.

International Career

Hobbs played 61 Test matches for England, scoring 5,410 runs at an average of 56.94.

Knighthood

Jack Hobbs was knighted in 1953 for his services to cricket.

Opening Partnership

He formed a legendary opening partnership with Yorkshire's Herbert Sutcliffe during the 1920s.

Centuries

Hobbs scored 15 centuries in Test cricket, including a remarkable 197 against Australia at The Oval in 1926.

Legacy

His career spanned over four decades, and he remains an iconic figure in English cricket, setting numerous records that endure to this day.

