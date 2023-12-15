Happy Birthday Imran Nazir: 10 facts about former Pakistan cricketer

CRICKET
Imran Nazir was known for his aggressive and explosive batting style as an opening batsman, providing thrilling starts for the Pakistani cricket team.
He made his international debut for Pakistan in 1999 at the age of 17, showcasing his immense talent from a very young age.
Imran Nazir played a crucial role in Pakistan's 2007 T20 World Cup triumph. His attacking style of play contributed significantly to Pakistan's success in the tournament.
Imran Nazir remains a beloved figure among cricket fans, especially remembered for his fearless approach to batting and memorable innings in various cricketing contests.
He holds the record for the fastest T20 century by a Pakistani batsman, achieved in a domestic T20 match.
While he was primarily known for his exploits in limited-overs cricket, Imran Nazir also played Test cricket for Pakistan, making his debut in 1999 against Sri Lanka.
Imran Nazir faced various injury setbacks throughout his career, which at times hindered his consistent presence in the national team.
He was an impactful player in domestic T20 leagues, including the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and other global T20 tournaments.
Imran Nazir announced his retirement from international cricket in 2014, citing persistent health issues and the desire to focus on a coaching career.
Post-retirement, he expressed his interest in coaching and mentoring young cricketers, aiming to contribute to the development of the sport in Pakistan.