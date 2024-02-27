De Bruyne to Salah: 10 stars on Saudi Pro League clubs' radar

Sports
De Bruyne attracts interest from Saudi clubs due to his contract situation at Man City, with a reported £90m price tag not serving as a deterrent.
He faces uncertainties with Jurgen Klopp leaving. With his contract until 2025, Salah's situation is similar to De Bruyne's, and a move to Saudi Arabia could be considered.
Liverpool's Spanish midfielder, faces uncertainty due to persistent injury issues, making a contract extension unlikely. He rejected a move to Saudi last summer.
Manchester United's creative midfielder, turned down an offer from Saudi Arabia in January, but there is speculation about another attempt in the upcoming transfer window.
Tottenham Hotspur's South Korean star, rejected a move to Saudi last summer but might reignite Saudi interest this year.
Plagued by injuries at Arsenal, may be ushered out to make room for new signings. Juventus and Al Ahli are linked to his potential move.
He facing a dip in form at Manchester United, might move on this summer. If he does, the SPL is seen as his likely destination.
Lukaku, currently on loan at Roma from Chelsea, is likely to pursue a move to the SPL, with interest from Saudi clubs.
Real Madrid's seasoned midfielder, has been linked to the SPL, with retirement speculation looming. His agent has suggested that a "suitable offer" could be considered.
Currently at Manchester United, is set to receive lucrative offers from Saudi clubs as his contract expires at the end of the season, with Al Nassr and Al Ittihad showing interest.