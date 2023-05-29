1st time in 60 years! Why Barcelona won't play at Camp Nou next season

Sports
Barcelona will leave Camp Nou for the 2023-24 season, a stadium they have called home since 1957.
Fireworks and cheers gripped Barcelona's iconic stadium on Sunday after the La Liga champion's 3-0 win over Mallorca on Sunday.
The last night of the victorious campaign saw Barcelona fans bid goodbye to legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.
In April 2022, president Joan Laporta reveals plans to renovate Camp Nou; €1.5 billion funding recieved for Espai Barca project.
For next season, Barcelona will call the Estadi Lluis Companys in Montjuic home; stadium was centrepiece of the 1992 Olympics.
After clinching 27th La Liga title, Xavi Hernandez's men will have their eyes set on the Champions League.
"Messi is the best in history and in Barca, it depends a lot on what he wants to do," said Xavi after win over Mallorca.