Sports

1st time in 60 years! Why Barcelona won't play at Camp Nou next season

Barcelona will leave Camp Nou for the 2023-24 season, a stadium they have called home since 1957.

Bidding Camp Nou goodbye for 2023-24

Fireworks and cheers gripped Barcelona's iconic stadium on Sunday after the La Liga champion's 3-0 win over Mallorca on Sunday.

Farewell to two Barcelona legends

The last night of the victorious campaign saw Barcelona fans bid goodbye to legends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Renovating Barcelona's iconic fortress

In April 2022, president Joan Laporta reveals plans to renovate Camp Nou; €1.5 billion funding recieved for Espai Barca project.

On to Montjuic for 2023-24

For next season, Barcelona will call the Estadi Lluis Companys in Montjuic home; stadium was centrepiece of the 1992 Olympics.

What next for Barcelona?

After clinching 27th La Liga title, Xavi Hernandez's men will have their eyes set on the Champions League.

What about Lionel Messi's return?

"Messi is the best in history and in Barca, it depends a lot on what he wants to do," said Xavi after win over Mallorca.

