Yoga Day 2023: From Ronaldo to Haaland, 7 footballers who perform yoga

Cristiano Ronaldo credits Yoga for enhances Recovery and Performance

"Yoga has been a game-changer for me. It helps me recover faster, prevents injuries, and enhances my overall performance." - Cristiano Ronaldo

Yoga as an Essential Component of Training and Recovery Routine

“It as an essential part of their training and recovery routine” - Erling Haaland

Harry Kane attributes Improved Body Awareness and Control to Yoga

"Yoga has improved my body awareness and control. It has given me an edge in terms of agility and coordination." - Harry Kane

Salah credits his success to Yoga

“I am a yoga man,” Mohammad Salah

Mount Highlights Yoga as a tool for Injury Prevention and Flexibility

"Yoga is a fantastic tool for injury prevention. It helps me strengthen my body and maintain flexibility, which is crucial for a footballer." – Mason Mount

Gundogan credits enhancing Body Understanding and Performance

"Yoga has transformed my approach to training. It has given me a deeper understanding of my body and allowed me to fine-tune my movements for optimal performance." – Ilkay Gundogan

Phil Foden discovers Mental Toughness and Resilience through Yoga

“It has helped me develop mental toughness and resilience on and off the field." – Phil Foden

