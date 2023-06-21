Yoga Day 2023: From Ronaldo to Haaland, 7 footballers who perform yoga

Lifestyle
"Yoga has been a game-changer for me. It helps me recover faster, prevents injuries, and enhances my overall performance." - Cristiano Ronaldo
“It as an essential part of their training and recovery routine” - Erling Haaland
"Yoga has improved my body awareness and control. It has given me an edge in terms of agility and coordination." - Harry Kane
“I am a yoga man,” Mohammad Salah
"Yoga is a fantastic tool for injury prevention. It helps me strengthen my body and maintain flexibility, which is crucial for a footballer." – Mason Mount
"Yoga has transformed my approach to training. It has given me a deeper understanding of my body and allowed me to fine-tune my movements for optimal performance." – Ilkay Gundogan
“It has helped me develop mental toughness and resilience on and off the field." – Phil Foden