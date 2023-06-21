Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to SKY, 7 cricketers who practice yoga

Lifestyle
"Yoga has helped me in staying fit and improving my focus on the field. It has become an integral part of my training routine."
“Yoga has had a positive impact on my life, it has improved my mental focus and helped in overall well-being.”
"Yoga has improved my flexibility and strength but has also helped me stay calm and composed in high-pressure situations. It has been a game-changer for me."
"Yoga has played a crucial role in injury prevention and recovery for me. It has helped me maintain balance and avoid muscle imbalances that can lead to injuries."
"Yoga has taught me the importance of breathing and staying in the present moment. It has been beneficial for my physical fitness and my mental well-being."
"Practicing yoga has enhanced my overall fitness level and has made me more mindful. It has been a key factor in my success as a cricketer."
"Yoga possesses a transformative power, enabling the development of mental resilience and concentration crucial for excelling in cricket."