Yoga Day 2023: From Virat Kohli to SKY, 7 cricketers who practice yoga

Virat Kohli credits yoga for fitness and focus

"Yoga has helped me in staying fit and improving my focus on the field. It has become an integral part of my training routine."

Suryakumar Yadav attributes yoga to overall well-being

“Yoga has had a positive impact on my life, it has improved my mental focus and helped in overall well-being.”

Rahane attributes yoga for mental composure

"Yoga has improved my flexibility and strength but has also helped me stay calm and composed in high-pressure situations. It has been a game-changer for me."

Rohit Sharma credits yoga for injury prevention

"Yoga has played a crucial role in injury prevention and recovery for me. It has helped me maintain balance and avoid muscle imbalances that can lead to injuries."

Ashwin credits yoga for physical & mental well-being

"Yoga has taught me the importance of breathing and staying in the present moment. It has been beneficial for my physical fitness and my mental well-being."

Dhawan hails yoga as a game-changer

"Practicing yoga has enhanced my overall fitness level and has made me more mindful. It has been a key factor in my success as a cricketer."

Cheteshwar Pujara lauds mental benefits of yoga

"Yoga possesses a transformative power, enabling the development of mental resilience and concentration crucial for excelling in cricket."

