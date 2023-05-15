How Barcelona won its 1st La Liga since 2019 - The Numbers Game

Sports
Spanish giant Barcelona is the La Liga champion for the 27th time. It succeeded on Sunday after beating Espanyol 4-2 away from home.
Barca's first-ever title triumph since 2019 is also its maiden one since Argentine superstar Lionel Messi left in 2021. Here are its season numbers so far.
Matches: 34, Wins: 27, Draws: 4, Losses: 3
Scored: 64, Scored per tie: 1.9, Conceded: 13
Yellow cards: 72, Red cards: 6
4-0 (against Real Valladolid H, Cadiz A, Athletic Bilbao H, Elche A and Real Betis H)
Robert Lewandowski (21), Raphinha (7) and Pedri (6)
Raphinha (7), Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde (6)