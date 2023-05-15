Sports

How Barcelona won its 1st La Liga since 2019 - The Numbers Game

Spanish giant Barcelona is the La Liga champion for the 27th time. It succeeded on Sunday after beating Espanyol 4-2 away from home.

First since 2019

Barca's first-ever title triumph since 2019 is also its maiden one since Argentine superstar Lionel Messi left in 2021. Here are its season numbers so far.

Win/loss

Matches: 34, Wins: 27, Draws: 4, Losses: 3

Goals

Scored: 64, Scored per tie: 1.9, Conceded: 13

Bookings

Yellow cards: 72, Red cards: 6

Most extensive conquests

4-0 (against Real Valladolid H, Cadiz A, Athletic Bilbao H, Elche A and Real Betis H)

Most goal-scorers

Robert Lewandowski (21), Raphinha (7) and Pedri (6)

Most assists

Raphinha (7), Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde (6)

