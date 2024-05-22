Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar: A love story for the ages

Sports
Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Mehta (now Anjali Tendulkar) first met at the Mumbai International Airport in 1990. Anjali was a medical student back then.
Sachin and Anjali reportedly fell in love at first sight. Despite being a popular cricketer, Sachin appreciated Anjali's simplicity and down-to-earth nature.
Anjali is six years older than Sachin. Despite this, the age gap never came in their way.
Anjali has always been a pillar of support for Sachin, both during his cricketing career and after retirement.
The couple got married on May 24, 1995, when Sachin was at the peak of his career. Their wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family.
Sachin and Anjali have two children together. Their son Arjun Tendulkar was born in 1999, and their daughter Sara Tendulkar was born in 1997.
Anjali took a step back from her medical career to support Sachin and take care of their children. She has been instrumental in maintaining the family's privacy.
Anjali has been seen accompanying Sachin to various public events, award ceremonies, and social gatherings over the years.