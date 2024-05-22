Sports

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar: A love story for the ages

Image credits: social media

First Meeting

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Mehta (now Anjali Tendulkar) first met at the Mumbai International Airport in 1990. Anjali was a medical student back then.

Image credits: social media

Love at First Sight

Sachin and Anjali reportedly fell in love at first sight. Despite being a popular cricketer, Sachin appreciated Anjali's simplicity and down-to-earth nature.

Image credits: social media

Age Difference

Anjali is six years older than Sachin. Despite this, the age gap never came in their way.

Image credits: social media

Supportive Relationship

Anjali has always been a pillar of support for Sachin, both during his cricketing career and after retirement.

Image credits: social media

Marriage

The couple got married on May 24, 1995, when Sachin was at the peak of his career. Their wedding was a private affair attended by close friends and family.

Image credits: social media

Children

Sachin and Anjali have two children together. Their son Arjun Tendulkar was born in 1999, and their daughter Sara Tendulkar was born in 1997.

Image credits: social media

Family Life

Anjali took a step back from her medical career to support Sachin and take care of their children. She has been instrumental in maintaining the family's privacy.

Image credits: social media

Public Appearances

Anjali has been seen accompanying Sachin to various public events, award ceremonies, and social gatherings over the years.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One