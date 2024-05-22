Sports

From Anushka to Sakshi: Indian cricketers and their beloved partners

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017. Anushka Sharma is a well-known actress, producer, and entrepreneur in the Indian film industry.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, married Natasa Stankovic in 2020. Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian actress, model, and dancer.

Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Zaheer Khan, a former Indian cricketer married Sagarika Ghatge in November 2017. Sagarika Ghatge is an Indian actress who has appeared in Bollywood films.

Sakshi Dhoni (Sakshi Singh Rawat) and MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, married Sakshi Dhoni (born Sakshi Singh Rawat) in July 2010.

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg-spinner for the Indian cricket team, married Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. Dhanashree is a dentist, choreographer, and YouTuber.

Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, a former Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and left-arm spin, married Hazel Keech in November 2016.

Anjali Tendulkar (Anjali Mehta) and Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, married Anjali Tendulkar who is a pediatrician by profession. 

Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, married Ritika Sajdeh in December 2015. Ritika is a sports manager and has been associated with Rohit Sharma's career.

