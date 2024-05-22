From Anushka to Sakshi: Indian cricketers and their beloved partners

Sports
Virat Kohli married Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma in December 2017. Anushka Sharma is a well-known actress, producer, and entrepreneur in the Indian film industry.
Hardik Pandya, an all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, married Natasa Stankovic in 2020. Natasa Stankovic is a Serbian actress, model, and dancer.
Zaheer Khan, a former Indian cricketer married Sagarika Ghatge in November 2017. Sagarika Ghatge is an Indian actress who has appeared in Bollywood films.
MS Dhoni, former captain of the Indian cricket team, married Sakshi Dhoni (born Sakshi Singh Rawat) in July 2010.
Yuzvendra Chahal, a leg-spinner for the Indian cricket team, married Dhanashree Verma in December 2020. Dhanashree is a dentist, choreographer, and YouTuber.
Yuvraj Singh, a former Indian cricketer known for his explosive batting and left-arm spin, married Hazel Keech in November 2016.
Sachin Tendulkar, widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, married Anjali Tendulkar who is a pediatrician by profession.
Rohit Sharma, captain of the Indian cricket team, married Ritika Sajdeh in December 2015. Ritika is a sports manager and has been associated with Rohit Sharma's career.