Max Verstappen's wisdom: 10 quotes to fuel your drive to success

Image credits: Getty

Verstappen's Drive

"I just want to win. That's the only thing that keeps me motivated."

Winning is Non-Negotiable

"I'm not here to finish second or third. I'm here to win."

Learning from the Track

"You have to learn from your mistakes."

Realism Over False Confidence

"Sometimes it's better to lose and be realistic than to win and be overconfident."

Fearless in Pursuit

"I'm not afraid of failure. I'm afraid of not trying."

Forward-Focused Philosophy

"You can't change the past, so focus on making a better future."

Hard Work Trumps Luck

"I don't believe in luck, I believe in hard work and determination."

Ultimate Retribution

"The best revenge is massive success."

Verstappen's Racing Mantra

"In racing, you have to stay hungry. The moment you're satisfied, you start losing."

Verstappen on Pressure

"Pressure is a privilege. It means you're doing something people care about."

