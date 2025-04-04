IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR crushed SRH by 80 runs

Sports
Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine fell early as KKR’s new opening pair flopped again.
Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) stitched a crucial 81-run stand for KKR.
The 18-year-old dazzled with elegant drives and a reverse hit en route to a 30-ball fifty.
Raghuvanshi and Rahane fell in quick succession as boundaries dried up in the middle overs.
Iyer launched a late assault, scoring a fiery 60 off 29 balls to ignite the KKR innings.
Rinku smashed an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls in a blazing 91-run stand with Iyer.
A late flourish powered Kolkata to 200/6 — their highest score of the season.
Vaibhav Arora rocked SRH with early wickets of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan.
Nitish Reddy (19) and debutant Kamindu Mendis (27) showed fight with counter-attacks.
The experienced duo dismissed Reddy and Mendis to leave SRH reeling at 66/5.
Chakravarthy picked 3/22, including two in two balls, to wrap up SRH for 120.
A dominant all-round display helped KKR snap their losing streak with a huge win, while SRH suffer 3rd straight defeat.
Most-followed IPL team on Instagram: RCB reigns supreme, dethrones CSK
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT ruined RCB's home match?
Football: Van Dijk to Vlahovic, latest summer transfer rumors
IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How PBKS defeated LSG by 8 wickets?