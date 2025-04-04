Sports

IPL 2025 highlights in photos: How KKR crushed SRH by 80 runs

Image credits: ANI

KKR's Innings Begins with a Stumble

Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine fell early as KKR’s new opening pair flopped again.

Image credits: ANI

Rahane & Raghuvanshi Steady the Ship

Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50) stitched a crucial 81-run stand for KKR.

Image credits: ANI

Raghuvanshi Impresses with Classy Strokeplay

The 18-year-old dazzled with elegant drives and a reverse hit en route to a 30-ball fifty.

Image credits: ANI

KKR Lose Momentum Mid-Innings

Raghuvanshi and Rahane fell in quick succession as boundaries dried up in the middle overs.

Image credits: ANI

Venkatesh Iyer Turns the Heat On

Iyer launched a late assault, scoring a fiery 60 off 29 balls to ignite the KKR innings.

Image credits: ANI

Rinku Singh Joins the Party

Rinku smashed an unbeaten 32 off 17 balls in a blazing 91-run stand with Iyer.

Image credits: ANI

KKR Finish with Season-Best Total

A late flourish powered Kolkata to 200/6 — their highest score of the season.

Image credits: ANI

SRH's Chase Derails Early

Vaibhav Arora rocked SRH with early wickets of Travis Head and Ishan Kishan.

Image credits: ANI

Reddy and Mendis Offer Brief Resistance

Nitish Reddy (19) and debutant Kamindu Mendis (27) showed fight with counter-attacks.

Image credits: Twitter

Russell & Narine Tighten the Grip

The experienced duo dismissed Reddy and Mendis to leave SRH reeling at 66/5.

Image credits: ANI

Varun Chakravarthy Cleans Up the Tail

Chakravarthy picked 3/22, including two in two balls, to wrap up SRH for 120.

Image credits: ANI

KKR Win by 80 Runs to Bounce Back

A dominant all-round display helped KKR snap their losing streak with a huge win, while SRH suffer 3rd straight defeat.

Image credits: ANI

