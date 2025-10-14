Ferrari to Audi: Inside Neymar’s Stunning £7.5 Million Car Collection

Few footballers have achieved the level of success that Neymar Jr enjoys. A big slice of that wealth has gone into building one of football’s most jaw-dropping car collections.
At the heart of Neymar’s garage sits the Lamborghini Veneno. Powered by a 6.5-litre engine capable of exceeding 200 mph, this ultra-rare Lambo is worth just shy of £4 million.
For those moments when the urge to cruise takes over, Neymar turns to his Ferrari 458 Italia. It has a 4.5-litre V8, 562 horsepower, and a 0-62 mph sprint in 3.4 seconds.
Neymar’s love for sporty convertibles shines through in his Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus. It packs a 5.2-litre V10 engine and hits 200 mph with ease.
The £3 million Lykan Hypersport by W Motors is a jewel in Neymar’s lineup. Its 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine produces 780 horsepower, shooting from 0–100 mph in under three seconds.
Combined, Neymar’s known supercars total nearly £7.5 million - a figure that feels like small change given his annual salary.
