Real or Scripted? Seth Rollins’ Injury Sparks Confusion in WWE

Seth Rollins' appearance on RAW with his arm in a sling following his Crown Jewel bout against Cody Rhodes has set off a debate inside WWE.
WWE has yet to officially confirm Rollins' status, but the sudden angle involving The Vision attacking him ignited speculation. Was this a legitimate injury?
This mistrust stems from earlier situations, including Rollins' injury earlier this year. Staff believed it was real, only to discover it was purely storyline.
One source claims The Vision was never meant to break up this early. With Rollins sidelined, those long-term creative plans now face potential cancellation.
This raises questions over WWE's practice of blurring reality for drama-even at the expense of its own staff's clarity. Some wonder whether this is inviting unnecessary confusion.
