CRICKET

Happy Birthday Shreyas Iyer: Top 10 knocks by the star Indian batter

Image credits: Getty

148 vs Australia (ODI, January 19, 2020)

Iyer played a match-winning knock, scoring 148 runs, showcasing his ability to anchor an innings.

Image credits: Getty

103 vs New Zealand (ODI, February 5, 2020)

In a challenging environment, Iyer's century demonstrated his adaptability and composure under pressure.

Image credits: Getty

88 vs Australia (ODI, November 27, 2020)

Iyer's fluent innings played a crucial role in India's successful chase against Australia.

Image credits: Getty

62 vs West Indies (T20I, December 11, 2019)

Iyer's half-century helped India post a competitive total in a T20I match against the West Indies.

Image credits: Getty

30 vs Bangladesh (T20I, November 7, 2019)

In a low-scoring encounter, Iyer's unbeaten 30 guided India to victory against Bangladesh.

Image credits: Getty

67 vs New Zealand (T20I, January 26, 2020)

Iyer's aggressive innings contributed to India's victory in a T20I against New Zealand.

Image credits: Getty

50 vs New Zealand (ODI, February 8, 2020)

Iyer's half-century played a part in India's series-clinching win against New Zealand.

Image credits: Getty

88 vs England (ODI, March 28, 2021)

Iyer's unbeaten innings played a crucial role in India's victory against England in the ODI series.

Image credits: Getty

30 vs Australia (Test, December 26, 2018)

In only his second Test, Iyer scored a vital 30 in challenging conditions against Australia.

Image credits: Getty

67 vs Sri Lanka (ODI, July 6, 2019)

Iyer's half-century contributed to India's commanding win in an ODI against Sri Lanka.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One