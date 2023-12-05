CRICKET
Iyer played a match-winning knock, scoring 148 runs, showcasing his ability to anchor an innings.
In a challenging environment, Iyer's century demonstrated his adaptability and composure under pressure.
Iyer's fluent innings played a crucial role in India's successful chase against Australia.
Iyer's half-century helped India post a competitive total in a T20I match against the West Indies.
In a low-scoring encounter, Iyer's unbeaten 30 guided India to victory against Bangladesh.
Iyer's aggressive innings contributed to India's victory in a T20I against New Zealand.
Iyer's half-century played a part in India's series-clinching win against New Zealand.
Iyer's unbeaten innings played a crucial role in India's victory against England in the ODI series.
In only his second Test, Iyer scored a vital 30 in challenging conditions against Australia.
Iyer's half-century contributed to India's commanding win in an ODI against Sri Lanka.