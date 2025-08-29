Asia Cup 2025: 6 Indian Players Who Could Steal the Show

The Men in Blue will begin their quest for the Asia Cup title when they take on the UAE in Dubai on September 10. India are clubbed in Group A alongside UAE, Pakistan, and Oman.
As India will kick off their campaign on September 10, let’s take a look at six players who is likely to steal the spotlight in the continental tournament.
Abhishek, who is known for his power-hitting ability at the top, is expected to grab the headlines with his explosive batting and aggressive strokeplay, giving India strong starts.
Shubman Gill returned to the T20I fold as a vice-captain and is expected to provide stability and anchor the innings with his elegant strokeplay.
Given his blistering run of form in the ongoing KCL, Samson will look to replicate his explosive batting on the Asia Cup stage, turning the games with flair and unpredictability.
Another player who could grab the spotlight is Tilak Varma, an aggressive batter and capable of anchoring the innings with his calm temperament and shot selection under pressure.
Arshdeep Singh has been one of India’s standout pacers for Team India, as his yorkers and ability to deliver under pressure can make him a key threat in death overs.
Varun Chakravarthy has taken 33 wickets in 18 T20Is since 2024, using his mystery spin to bamboozle batters, making him a key weapon for India in the middle overs.
