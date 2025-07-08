English

Football transfer rumors: Messi-Ronaldo reunion soon? other updates

Several football clubs are eyeing potential transfers, including Bayern Munich's interest in Luis Diaz and offers for Lionel Messi from Saudi Arabia.

sports Jul 08 2025
Author: Deepu Mohan Image Credits:Getty
Kenan Yıldız

Barcelona is considering a move for Juventus midfielder Kenan Yıldız.

Leandro Trossard

Arsenal has received a €15 million bid from Fenerbahçe for winger Leandro Trossard.

Javi Guerra

Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is close to agreeing to a deal with Manchester United. Bayern Munich is also interested in him, who has a release clause of €100 million.

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal is reportedly willing to offer Ethan Nwaneri to Chelsea in a swap deal involving winger Noni Madueke. 

Rodrigo de Paul to Inter Miami?

Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is attracting interest from Inter Miami and Brazilian side Flamengo. The Argentina international may have options beyond Europe.

Lionel Messi to re-ignite Cristiano rivalry?

Al Ahli has been in talks with Lionel Messi's representatives for several weeks, with Saudi Arabian officials willing to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Middle East.

Victor Osimhen

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been offered a lucrative salary to stay with Galatasaray. However, Napoli's refusal to negotiate his €75 million release clause is a complication.

Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid?

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is determined to join Real Madrid, and is willing to "wait patiently" for the move. 

Jack Grealish's Arabian interest

Manchester City's Jack Grealish is attracting interest from several Saudi Arabian teams, who are willing to make him one of the world's best-paid players. 

Jadon Sancho

Juventus is nearing an agreement with Manchester United for winger Jadon Sancho. The two clubs are reportedly separated by only €5 million, and a deal could be struck this week.

Luis Díaz

Bayern Munich has identified Liverpool forward Luis Díaz as their primary transfer target, following Jamal Musiala's injury. Díaz has reportedly already agreed to join them.

