Football transfer rumors: Messi-Ronaldo reunion soon? other updates

Several football clubs are eyeing potential transfers, including Bayern Munich's interest in Luis Diaz and offers for Lionel Messi from Saudi Arabia.
Barcelona is considering a move for Juventus midfielder Kenan Yıldız.
Arsenal has received a €15 million bid from Fenerbahçe for winger Leandro Trossard.
Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra is close to agreeing to a deal with Manchester United. Bayern Munich is also interested in him, who has a release clause of €100 million.
Arsenal is reportedly willing to offer Ethan Nwaneri to Chelsea in a swap deal involving winger Noni Madueke.
Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodrigo de Paul is attracting interest from Inter Miami and Brazilian side Flamengo. The Argentina international may have options beyond Europe.
Al Ahli has been in talks with Lionel Messi's representatives for several weeks, with Saudi Arabian officials willing to do whatever it takes to bring him to the Middle East.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has been offered a lucrative salary to stay with Galatasaray. However, Napoli's refusal to negotiate his €75 million release clause is a complication.
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté is determined to join Real Madrid, and is willing to "wait patiently" for the move.
Manchester City's Jack Grealish is attracting interest from several Saudi Arabian teams, who are willing to make him one of the world's best-paid players.
Juventus is nearing an agreement with Manchester United for winger Jadon Sancho. The two clubs are reportedly separated by only €5 million, and a deal could be struck this week.
Bayern Munich has identified Liverpool forward Luis Díaz as their primary transfer target, following Jamal Musiala's injury. Díaz has reportedly already agreed to join them.
