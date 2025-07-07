Despite debuting in Formula One in 2010, Hulkenberg never secured a podium finish in 238 races— a record in the sport. The result at Silverstone finally broke the streak.
He started 19th on the grid, while Alpine’s Franco Colapinto began the race from the pit lane. Smart use of pitstops and clever strategy gave Nico a Hollywood ending.
Sauber's last podium finish was in 2012. Sauber is preparing to become Audi's works team in 2026, and getting a podium finish signals strong driver performance and early progress.
Finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton — especially at Silverstone, where Hamilton has a record nine wins — adds weight to Hulkenberg’s result.
Hulkenberg often fought for minor points, with 120 finishes between 7th–11th. Costly errors like Hockenheim 2019 and Interlagos 2012, denied him the podium he always deserved.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni Birthday: Check Captain Cool's net worth, assets
Football transfer rumours: Mbeumo to Alvarez, latest updates
Football transfer rumours: Nico Williams to Gyokeres, latest updates
Football transfer rumors: Diaz to Gyokeres, latest updates from Europe