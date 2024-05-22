Happy Birthday Haley Jones: Top 10 performances on the court

Sports
Stat Line: 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Highlight: Led Stanford to a national championship victory over Arizona, earning the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four.
Stat Line: 18 points, 12 rebounds
Highlight: Dominated against Louisville, showcasing her ability to score and rebound effectively, propelling Stanford to the Final Four
Stat Line: 16 points, 8 rebounds
Highlight: Played a crucial role in Stanford’s victory over UCLA, earning the tournament MVP honors
Stat Line: 25 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists
Highlight: Displayed an all-around performance, leading Stanford to a key regular season victory
Stat Line: 17 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists
Highlight: Helped Stanford overcome a tough Missouri State team with her scoring, rebounding, and playmaking
Stat Line: 20 points, 12 rebounds
Highlight: Stepped up in a critical conference matchup, leading Stanford to a significant win
Stat Line: 15 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists
Highlight: Contributed significantly in Stanford's win over Oklahoma State, advancing to the Sweet 16.
Stat Line: 22 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Highlight: Led Stanford to a decisive victory with her scoring and leadership on the court
Stat Line: 19 points, 9 rebounds
Highlight: Dominated in the paint and helped secure a comfortable win for Stanford
Stat Line: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Highlight: Recorded a double-double, showcasing her consistency and versatility throughout the season.