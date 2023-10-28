Happy Birthday Robert Pires: 7 quotes by the Arsenal legend

Sports
"In football, you must work hard and remain humble to succeed."
"The most important thing is to enjoy what you do on the field."
"Arsene Wenger gave me a lot of freedom on the pitch, and that's when I played my best football."
"Football is about making the right decisions quickly, and it's not always about physicality."
"Success in football is not just about talent; it's about the mental aspect, the will to win, and teamwork."
"I was lucky to play with great players, and that made me better."
"Football is a beautiful game, and it should be played with joy and creativity."