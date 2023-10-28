Sports

Happy Birthday Robert Pires: 7 quotes by the Arsenal legend

Image credits: Getty

Hard Work and Humility

"In football, you must work hard and remain humble to succeed."

Finding Joy on the Football Field

"The most important thing is to enjoy what you do on the field."

Unleashing Pires' Best

"Arsene Wenger gave me a lot of freedom on the pitch, and that's when I played my best football."

Making Quick, Smart Decisions

"Football is about making the right decisions quickly, and it's not always about physicality."

Mental Strength and Teamwork

"Success in football is not just about talent; it's about the mental aspect, the will to win, and teamwork."

Playing Alongside Greats

"I was lucky to play with great players, and that made me better."

Joy and Creativity on the Pitch

"Football is a beautiful game, and it should be played with joy and creativity."

