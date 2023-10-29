Happy Birthday Lance Stroll: 7 quotes by the Aston Martin driver

Sports
"It's a dream come true to be on the Formula 1 grid, and it's a dream come true to be with a team like Williams."
"I know what I'm capable of, and I know what I can do in a racing car."
"The racing bug has always been in my family; it's always been in my blood."
"The most important thing is not to dwell on the mistakes of the past, but to focus on the future."
"It's a competitive world, and there's always going to be ups and downs."
"In racing, you need to have that raw aggression."
"In racing, you need to make quick decisions and trust your instincts."