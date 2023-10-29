Sports

Happy Birthday Lance Stroll: 7 quotes by the Aston Martin driver

Living the Dream

"It's a dream come true to be on the Formula 1 grid, and it's a dream come true to be with a team like Williams."

Capabilities on the Racetrack

"I know what I'm capable of, and I know what I can do in a racing car."

Lance Stroll's Family Legacy

"The racing bug has always been in my family; it's always been in my blood."

Focusing on the Future, Not Past Mistakes

"The most important thing is not to dwell on the mistakes of the past, but to focus on the future."

Ups and Downs of Racing

"It's a competitive world, and there's always going to be ups and downs."

Raw Aggression

"In racing, you need to have that raw aggression."

Quick Decisions and Instincts

"In racing, you need to make quick decisions and trust your instincts."

