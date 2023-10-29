Diego Maradona's birthday anniversary: 10 quotes by football great

Sports
"When people succeed, it is because of hard work. Luck has nothing to do with success."
"I am Maradona, who makes goals, who makes mistakes. I can take it all, I have shoulders big enough to fight with everybody."
"To see me play is to see the way that I am. I live it; I am a footballer 24 hours a day."
"I was, I am, and I will always be a fan of the ‘Potrero’. A Potrero player is a natural talent, and from a very young age, he plays football and is also good in the town square."
"I am black or white, I'll never be grey in my life."
"I made mistakes, and I paid for them. But the ball is never stained. My game wasn't tainted."
"I don't believe in revenge. When you hit back, you're no different from your attacker."
"In my country, the ‘Potrero’ (dirt pitch) is everything. It is pure football, where it’s all about winning."
"When you win, you don't get carried away. But if you go step by step, with confidence, you can go far."
"I am the kind of person who does not hide anything. I am who I am who I am, and I have reached this point because I did things my way."