Happy Birthday Courtney Walsh: 10 quotes by the West Indian legend

CRICKET
"Consistency is the key. It's about working hard and just staying on top of your game."
"Cricket is not about winning, it's about having fun. If you're having fun, then you're going to win."
"You don't play for the crowds. You play for the country."
"There's no such thing as a perfect game, but you go out and execute, and good things happen."
"I like to lead from the front. If I tell a youngster to do something and I'm not doing it, then that's not right."
"It's always about giving your best and striving for perfection. If you are doing that, success will come."
"Bowling is a lot about perception. You must create doubt in the batsman's mind."