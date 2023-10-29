CRICKET

Happy Birthday Courtney Walsh: 10 quotes by the West Indian legend

Consistency

"Consistency is the key. It's about working hard and just staying on top of your game."

Cricket Is About Fun, Not Just Winning

"Cricket is not about winning, it's about having fun. If you're having fun, then you're going to win."

Play for Your Country, Not the Crowds

"You don't play for the crowds. You play for the country."

Execute and Good Things Happen

"There's no such thing as a perfect game, but you go out and execute, and good things happen."

Leadership Philosophy

"I like to lead from the front. If I tell a youngster to do something and I'm not doing it, then that's not right."

Striving for Perfection Leads to Success

"It's always about giving your best and striving for perfection. If you are doing that, success will come."

Creating Doubt in the Batsman's Mind

"Bowling is a lot about perception. You must create doubt in the batsman's mind."

