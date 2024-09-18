Sports

Who was the first Indian woman to win a WTA title?

Sania Mirza

Indian star player Sania Mirza has won six Grand Slam titles in her tennis career. 
 

In Grand Slams

Three Women's Doubles titles (Australian Open 2016, Wimbledon 2015, US Open 2015), three Mixed Doubles titles (Australian Open 2009, French Open 2012, US Open 2014).
 

Singles Ranking

Sania Mirza achieved her career-best singles ranking of World No. 27 in 2007.
 

World number 1

She reached the world number 1 position in the women's doubles category in 2015. She became the highest ranked Indian female tennis player in tennis history.
 

Commonwealth Games

She won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. She showcased her talent on the international stage.
 

Asian Games

Sania Mirza won the gold medal in women's doubles at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, further establishing her as a prominent figure in tennis.
 

43 WTA Titles

In her career, Mirza has won 43 WTA titles, continuing an amazing career with her versatility in different formats with amazing victories in both singles and doubles.

Awards - Honors

In 2006, Sania Mirza received India's highest sporting honor, the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, in recognition of her exceptional contribution to tennis.
 

Padma Bhushan

In 2016, she was honored with the Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award, for her outstanding achievements in tennis.

