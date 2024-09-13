CRICKET

Sara Tendulkar enjoys picnic with Pakistani influencer Sufi Malik

Image credits: Instagram

Picnic in London

Sara's picnic took place in Regent's Park, London.

With her friend

Sara was accompanied by Sufi Malik, a lifestyle influencer from Pakistan.

Graduation Day

Sara recently graduated from her studies in London.

Viral Video

Sara shared pictures and videos of her picnic with Sufi on Instagram, which were well received by fans.

Who is Sara's friend Sufi

Sufi Malik, the friend who is with Sara, revealed in 2019 that Anjali Chakra from India is her lesbian partner.

Later separated

In March of this year, Sufi announced her separation from Anjali and her departure from the marriage.

Rumors with Gill

The 26-year-old Sara's name is often mentioned in the ongoing gossip about Indian cricket star Shubman Gill.

