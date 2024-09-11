Sports

From Thar to Benz: Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal's car collection

Fireworks hero

21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is considered to be the future star of India. After his performance in domestic cricket and IPL, he also proved his mettle in international cricket.

Love for cars

Like cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal's love for cars is also well known among fans.

Cars

But let's see Yashasvi's car collection and look at their base prices.

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar, with a base price of Rs 11.35 lakh, is one of the first to arrive in Yashasvi's car collection.

Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier, which starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, is another important vehicle in Yashasvi's car collection.

Mercedes Benz

Yashasvi's range of cars also includes the Mercedes Benz CLA, which has a base price of Rs 31.72 lakh.

Mercedes Benz GLS

Yashasvi had recently added the Mercedes Benz GLS, which has a base price of Rs 1.32 crore, to his car collection.

