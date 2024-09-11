From Thar to Benz: Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal's car collection

Sports
21-year-old Yashasvi Jaiswal is considered to be the future star of India. After his performance in domestic cricket and IPL, he also proved his mettle in international cricket.
Like cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal's love for cars is also well known among fans.
But let's see Yashasvi's car collection and look at their base prices.
Mahindra Thar, with a base price of Rs 11.35 lakh, is one of the first to arrive in Yashasvi's car collection.
Tata Harrier, which starts at Rs 15.49 lakh, is another important vehicle in Yashasvi's car collection.
Yashasvi's range of cars also includes the Mercedes Benz CLA, which has a base price of Rs 31.72 lakh.
Yashasvi had recently added the Mercedes Benz GLS, which has a base price of Rs 1.32 crore, to his car collection.