Piyush Chawla picks his all-time India XI

Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has revealed his all-time India XI. Interestingly, only three players from the current Indian team have made it to Chawla’s dream team.

Opening Pair: Rohit Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar

Chawla has gone with a formidable opening duo, choosing current captain Rohit Sharma and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

No Kohli at number three: Sehwag steps in

Chawla has opted for Virender Sehwag at number three, a spot currently occupied by Virat Kohli in the modern Indian team.

Kohli at number four

Though Virat Kohli has been shifted down a spot, Chawla believes the "King" will still be a force at number four.

Yuvraj Singh as the middle order finisher

Yuvraj, famous for his big-hitting abilities and match-turning performances, is seen as the perfect finisher to complement the team’s batting strength.

Kapil Dev as the pace all-rounder

Kapil Dev, arguably India’s greatest-ever all-rounder, makes his place in Chawla’s team as the fast-bowling all-rounder.

MS Dhoni: Wicketkeeper and Finisher

The ever-cool MS Dhoni takes the wicketkeeping duties and also acts as another finisher in the lower middle order.

Spin duo: Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh

Surprisingly, current spinner Ravichandran Ashwin does not make the cut. Instead, Chawla has gone with the legendary spin duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.

Pace attack: Jasprit Bumrah and Zaheer Khan

In the fast-bowling department, Chawla has chosen current Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan.

