Sports
Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla has revealed his all-time India XI. Interestingly, only three players from the current Indian team have made it to Chawla’s dream team.
Chawla has gone with a formidable opening duo, choosing current captain Rohit Sharma and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar.
Chawla has opted for Virender Sehwag at number three, a spot currently occupied by Virat Kohli in the modern Indian team.
Though Virat Kohli has been shifted down a spot, Chawla believes the "King" will still be a force at number four.
Yuvraj, famous for his big-hitting abilities and match-turning performances, is seen as the perfect finisher to complement the team’s batting strength.
Kapil Dev, arguably India’s greatest-ever all-rounder, makes his place in Chawla’s team as the fast-bowling all-rounder.
The ever-cool MS Dhoni takes the wicketkeeping duties and also acts as another finisher in the lower middle order.
Surprisingly, current spinner Ravichandran Ashwin does not make the cut. Instead, Chawla has gone with the legendary spin duo of Anil Kumble and Harbhajan Singh.
In the fast-bowling department, Chawla has chosen current Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan.